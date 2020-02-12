E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What is your big idea for improving Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 18:05 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 12 February 2020

4YP and Ipswich Opportunity Area have teamed up to organise The Ipswich Pitch. Picture: 4YP

4YP and Ipswich Opportunity Area have teamed up to organise The Ipswich Pitch. Picture: 4YP

Archant

Young people will get the chance to make a persuasive pitch for their big idea which could make life in Ipswich better - with £3,000 up for grabs for the winners to turn their dream into a reality.

Ipswich Opportunity Area, set up with government funding in January 2018 to help improve children's lives, found that many young people in Suffolk's county town did not feel like their views were being listened to.

MORE: 'There isn't anything for us here': Youngsters reveal their views on life in Suffolk

So it has decided to work with youth group 4YP to create a Dragons' Den-style event called The Ipswich Pitch, aimed at giving younger generations a voice.

People aged between 10 and 25 are being invited to apply by Friday, February 14, with those shortlisted invited to present their ideas to a panel of judges during an event held at the University of Suffolk on Friday, March 6.

They will then grill the youths on whether their pitch helps advance the Opportunity Area's four main goals - improving life for babies and toddlers, improving education standards, benefiting the community and raising people's ambitions.

Up to three winning teams will be given the chance to put their ideas into practice, with grants of up to £3,000 available.

But the Opportunity Area wants to see the cash being used wisely, with the winning groups being asked to return in June 2020 to present a summary of how their project went.

You may also want to watch:

Kimberly Feldewerth, Ipswich Opportunity Area programme coordinator for community and youth projects, said: "The aim of the event is to enable young people across the town to make their voices heard."

"We felt it would be amazing for young people to have the chance to have their opinion on what they would like to see done.

"We want to make it open to as many people as possible.

"Since the Opportunity Area came into being, crime and mental health issues have only increased.

"We thought it was a great opportunity to raise more issues. It will be about raising awareness of young people - their voices need to be heard more widely."

Eve Dickens, from 4YP, added: "We are very excited to be involved in this project.

"Young people face many challenges and this is an opportunity for a group to make a real difference on an issue they really care about.

"We want to give them every bit of help to make that happen."

To support the application process, 4YP is offering a drop-in session on Thursday, February 13 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at 14 Lower Brook Street, Ipswich for individuals and groups who are interested in applying but would like to talk through their idea or the application process.

For more information and to download an application form to enter, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shoplifter told ‘you stole it, you pay for it’ after coming clean to thefts

Richard McCleary has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting a string of shop thefts across Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video doorbell captures suspected burglar who stole from Ipswich home

Police are issuing two CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Nacton Road will CLOSE for 5 hours today for emergency pothole work

Nacton Road in Ipswich will be closed for five hours this evening. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Road into Ipswich blocked after car overturns

A car is blocking a road in Holbrook, into Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS BULTITUDE
Drive 24