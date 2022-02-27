News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Town's Bersant Celina 'offers free apartment to Ukrainian refugees'

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:34 PM February 27, 2022
Bersant Celina applaud supporters after the game.

Bersant Celina applauds supporters after a game against Crewe. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town midfielder Bersant Celina has appeared to offer an apartment he owns in Norway to help shelter Ukrainian refugees.

A tweet posted on the account of the footballer's father, Edvar Celina, said: "As a former refugee, I will make available an apartment to Norwegian Authorities/Red Cross/ refugee council in Norway- Drammen (for free) to shelter a Ukrainian family in need. Bersant Celina"

Celina was born in Kosovo, then located in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia which was violently broken up in the 1990s.

He moved to Norway when he was young and he was raised there, playing football in the youth system at Strømsgodset IF.

He went on to play for Norway and more recently Kosovo in international competitions, and has played at Ipswich Town in 2017 and the current season, on loan from Dijon. 


