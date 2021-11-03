News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing 15-year-old boy

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:47 PM November 3, 2021
Police are concerned for a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Ipswich

A missing person's search is continuing to find a 15-year-old boy from Ipswich, last seen five days ago. 

Tarique Glymin was last seen at approximately 5.20pm on Friday, October 29, and he was reported missing to police a short time later.

Tarique is described as black, of slim build, 5ft 7ins tall and has black hair.

It isn’t known what Tarique was last seen wearing.

A Suffolk police spokesman said it was likely to be carrying a black bag across his chest.

Police are concerned for Tarique’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

