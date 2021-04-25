Suffolk Pc hits 'pivotal moment' in training for exhausting push-up challenge

Published: 7:17 AM April 25, 2021

A Suffolk police officer is just four weeks away from taking on a gruelling challenge in aid of a local good cause.

Pc Luke Hall, a neighbourhood response officer for Ipswich, has been training for 14 weeks in preparation for his attempt at 2,222 push-ups in 22 hours to raise money for a homeless shelter.

Pc Hall has so far completed more that 25,000 push-ups and raised about £1,300 for the Ipswich Bus Shelter – established in 2017 to provide free accommodation, advice and support to vulnerable people on its first converted bus, Tiffers.

Suffolk police officer Luke Hall is going to attempt 2,222 push-ups within 22 hours on May 22 to raise money for the Ipswich Bus Shelter - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Wherstead Road-based service has since grown to include two outreach vans and a second bus, Cheys, used as a mobile drop-in and advice centre.

Pc Hall began training with 200 push-ups a day at the start of February, but has just pushed through the 1,400 mark.

"This is a pivotal moment in the challenge," he said.

"It’s the time where I’m making the final leap to hit 1,500 on Monday. Then that’ll be it – I’ll taper off the press-ups to much lower numbers until the big day, to hopefully prevent any injuries.

"So far, we’ve raised around £1.3k, which, in the current climate, is a huge number. Every penny of this will go towards maintaining the Bus Shelter’s great work.

"Day in, day out, the organisers and volunteers are delivering food parcels, offering practical and emotional support and guidance, and providing sleeping bags to our rough sleepers – and they aim to re-open the buses once more when Covid-19 guidance allows."

Pc Hall is hoping to complete the first and last 250 push-ups at Tiffer’s Bus Shelter – starting at 10am on May 22.

“It would be amazing to have as many people there as possible to show their support, or to join us on Facebook, where we intend to share regular updates throughout the day via the Bus Shelter’s page," he said.

"So far we’ve had in excess of 60 generous donations and are aiming to raise £2,222 by the big day. Thank you to everyone that has shown us their support so far – and bring on May 22.”

To sponsor Pc Hall, visit his JustGiving page.