PCS-Oh Deer: Muntjac stuck in Suffolk police gate

A Muntjac deer has been rescued after it was found stuck in the gate of a police station.

Suffolk Constabulary officers discovered the small animal wedged between the railings of their gate in Museum Street when they arrived for work on April 27.

Rather than reading the deer its rights, the RSPCA were called and came to assist free the animal and safely release it back into the wild.

In a tweet, Ipswich officers said: “Thanks to the RSPCA for turning up early this morning to help catch and release a Muntjac deer after it tried to get in the Ipswich central police station and got stuck in the gate.”

According to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Muntjac deer are notorious browsers, eating the shoots from shrubs, woodland herbs and brambles.

As Ipswich has expanded, their natural habitats have been invaded by developments and the animals can now be spotted on streets on the edge of the town, as well as roaming wild across East Anglia. They are protected under the Deer Act 1991.

This wild animal sighting in town comes shortly after a badger was spotted walking down St Helen's Street in broad daylight.