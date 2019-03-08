Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died after being involved in a collision with a car in the centre of Ipswich.

Officers were called at around 10.25pm last night, Saturday, March 23, to reports of a serious collision in Star Lane.

A Silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along the road, which runs from the double roundabouts next to the River Orwell to Grimwade Street, when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash but the pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Businesses operating in the area reacted with shock and sadness to what had happened.

Habib Batkitar, of works at Stylish Furniture in Star Lane, said: “Someone has died - that’s quite a big event.

“Generally, it seems a safe area. I’ve only see one accident in the last two years.

“Cars obviously go quite slow at peak times, particularly in the morning and late afternoon, because there is a lot of congestion. Sometimes later on there are sports cars making loud noises with their exhausts, but that’s the only issue I can think of.

“I wouldn’t say that generally speed is an issue.”

He added that the road could possibly benefit from an extra pedestrian crossing, saying: “With the amount of traffic, there is not always a facility where pedestrians can cross at peak times.”

Jay Deverell, a bar manager at Bears Pool and Snooker in Ipswich, said: “Generally police are often there in the car park opposite ours to check if people are speeding.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 451 of 23 March 2019.