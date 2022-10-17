Police 'very concerned' for missing 23-year-old Ipswich woman

Police are very concerned for a missing 23-year-old woman from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised for a 23-year-old who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Suffolk police has appealed for help to find Rachel who was last seen in east Ipswich early this afternoon and officers are very concerned for her welfare.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said Rachel has connections with the Holbrook area.

The 23-year-old has been described as white, slim build, 5ft 6in tall with fair hair in a ponytail and glasses.

When Rachel was last seen she was wearing black leggings, black jumper and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Rachel or who knows of her whereabouts is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.