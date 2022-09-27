Ipswich police officers' challenge to climb three Welsh mountains
- Credit: Ipswich Police
Ipswich police officers took on a challenge to climb the Welsh Three Peaks and raise money for a local charity.
Ten officers climbed Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan, from north to south, in just 24 hours, and raised more than £1,000 for the Wot's Up Ipswich charity.
The team started the challenge on Wednesday at 6 am and finished on Thursday in the early morning.
Glenn Perkins, one of the officers who took part in the walk, said: “The climb was very enjoyable but also tiring.
“It was a great experience, pushing people outside their comfort zones and proving that if we put our minds to it, we can achieve a great outcome and that will help contribute to the chosen charity with a view to helping those who need it.”
All the funds raised during the challenge will go to the Ipswich-based charity that provides social activities, clubs and activity groups for people with physical and learning disabilities aged 18 and upwards.
Mr Perkins said: “Some of the officers have got friends or family who know people that use the centre as they have additional learning needs or other physical or mental health issues.
“We wanted to do something local rather than a big national thing.
“By keeping our initiative local, we can really see the benefits of our challenge.”
The officers spent the last few months preparing for the climb by walking the distance that covers the mountain route.
The Welsh Three Peaks include a total walking distance of 17 miles with an ascent of more than 2,000 metres.
Mr Perkins added: “There are no hills in Suffolk, so we've been just practising the walking side of the challenge.
“It was a good team effort and an amazing achievement for everyone.”