Ipswich polling station changes agreed – check to see if yours has changed for next year

Some polling station changes have been made in Ipswich ahead of the elections in 2021. Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN Archant

A series of changes to some polling stations in Ipswich are set to be introduced for the next elections in May 2021.

The Station Hotel in Ipswich will remain a polling station afer a trial in 2019. Picture: ADAM HWOLETT The Station Hotel in Ipswich will remain a polling station afer a trial in 2019. Picture: ADAM HWOLETT

Ipswich Borough Council carried out a review of polling stations across the town, which have received cross-party backing at a dedicated working group and were unanimously approved at full council last week.

While most polling stations will not change, some residents may find their usual polling station has been replaced with an alternative.

Among some of the considerations have been the use of pubs and churches, as well as impact on the school day when primary or secondary schools are used for polling.

Councillor Tim Lockington said: “I am very struck by the way we have tried to handle this and been aware of sensitivities, which include people who are not happy to go into a pub and people who might have issues going into places of worship.

The Belstead Arms Pub, Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich, will be a polling station again in 2021. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA The Belstead Arms Pub, Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich, will be a polling station again in 2021. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

“We have done as good a job as we possibly can and people can postal vote if they cannot go to a polling station for whatever reason.”

Voters should check their polling card when it arrives ahead of the polls opening to make sure they are aware of which polling station to use.

The changes, which include removing some schools from the list, also include some permanent changes trialled last year.

The changes are:

• A trial to use The Beeches Ipswich Spiritualist Church in Woodbridge Road instead of St Helen’s School

• A suitable replacement for the mobile unit at Hawke Road play area when one becomes available

• Copleston High School no longer to be used with St Andrew’s Church in Britannia Road and St Elizabeth Hospice shop in Heath Road to be used instead

• Voters who normally use Broke Hall Primary School to also use St Elizabeth Hospice Shop in Heath Road

• 5th Ipswich Scout Hall in Dunbarton Road to replace St Christopher’s Academy

• Vinnicombe Court in Cambridge Drive to replace the mobile unit in Birkfield Drive

• The Belstead Arms in Ratcliffe Drive to permanently replace Gusford School

• The Shiloh Centre in Vernon Street to replace the mobile unit in Peppercorn Way

• The Station Hotel in Burrell Road to permanently replace Gippeswyk Hall

Council chief executive Russell Williams, who has been acting returning officer in previous polls, said the authority was awaiting Covid-secure election guidance from central government.

In May next year, Ipswich voters can cast their ballots in three elections – a third of Ipswich Borough Council and the police and crime commissioner, both delayed from this year, as well as Suffolk County Council elections.