No plans for fanzone at Portman Road for England's Euro final

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:16 PM July 8, 2021   
Beer flies in the air as fans celebrate Kieran Trippier's stunning free kick for England against Cro

Jubilant fans celebrate an England goal at the 2018 World Cup - but there will not be a Portman Road fanzone for Sunday's Euro 2020 final - Credit: ITFC

There are currently no plans in place for a fanzone to be set up at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium for England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy.

The fanzone proved a hit at the 2018 World Cup as supporters cheered on Gareth Southgate's men on their march to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the year, Town had expressed hope at being able to set up a big screen on the practice pitch outside the ground - but the plans were put on hold due to Covid restrictions.

Prior to the start of Euro 2020, the Blues said they were not planning to welcome fans but would "continually review the situation" in case rules were lifted.

Ipswich Borough Council has also revealed it is not going to broadcast the match from the town centre.

With Covid measures still in place until July 19, many pubs across Suffolk are taking table bookings for supporters for Sunday's game due to limited capacity numbers.

