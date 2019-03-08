Police cordon set up after incident near Portman Road stadium
PUBLISHED: 09:23 15 August 2019
Will Jefford
Police officers are responding to an alleged crime in Alderman Park, Ipswich.
A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT
Three police cars and a large cordon is in place in the park, near Portman Road.
The cordon covers two areas of grass and a large section of the play park, and officers remain on scene.
The police are yet to confirm the nature of the incident.
