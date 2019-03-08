Police cordon set up after incident near Portman Road stadium

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD Will Jefford

Police officers are responding to an alleged crime in Alderman Park, Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Three police cars and a large cordon is in place in the park, near Portman Road.

The cordon covers two areas of grass and a large section of the play park, and officers remain on scene.

The police are yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Stay with us for updates.

A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT A police cordon is in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: