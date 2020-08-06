Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

The Poundland store in Ipswich’s Sailmakers shopping centre has brought down the shutters because it was not attracting enough customers to make it viable.

A spokesman for the company said it had been put “in hibernation” but was unable to give any firm indication of how long this might last.

The company’s stores in Carr Street and at Martlesham Heath are continuing to trade and some staff have been moved to the other sites.

The spokesman said: “Our store in Ipswich Sailmakers has gone into hibernation because footfall has still not returned to levels that make it sensible to keep two stores open close-by. Our stores in Ipswich Carr Street and Ipswich Retail Park remain open as usual.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on footfall over the coming weeks so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

He added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to redeploy colleagues from this store to nearby locations.”

The Poundland in Sailmakers opened in 2014 and was created from the ground floor of what was originally the Littlewoods anchor store when the shopping centre, then known as Tower Ramparts, opened in 1986.

“Pound shops” have been suffering over recent years as inflation has made it more difficult for them to operate on a model of offering everything for a flat rate. Poundland has had financial challenges and one of its main competitors, Poundworld, which had a store in Tavern Street went into administration in 2018.

The Poundland store in Sailmakers was one of those chosen for the launch of the company’s discount clothing line Pep & Co in 2017 and did reopen when the town centre opened up again after the lockdown – the Carr Street store had continued trading during most of lockdown because it was a classified as an essential retailer.

However many non-food stores have struggled to attract customers since they reopened after lockdown with footfall in shopping centres across the country, including Ipswich, remaining much lower than it was before March.

Some other stores have also remained closed despite the government allowing non-food stores to reopen from the middle of June and there remain fears other retails could close over the next few months.