Power goes out in Ipswich for more than an hour
PUBLISHED: 20:35 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:36 20 November 2019
More than 30 homes in Ipswich were left without power when a fuse blew at a substation.
UK Power Networks said the power failure was first reported in the IP3 postcode just after 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.
The firm confirmed engineers were called to the fault and carried out repairs on a blown fuse,. Power was restored to all 31 affected properties shortly after 7.46pm.
A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers worked as quickly and as safely as possible to restore electricity to 31 properties in Ipswich, which were affected by a power cut just after 6.30pm this evening.
"All customers had power restored by 7.46pm. The cause was a blown fuse at the local substation.
"We realise how difficult it can be to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused."