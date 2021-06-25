News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Power of Stories exhibition opens at Christchurch Mansion from Saturday

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM June 25, 2021   
Melanie Hollis (Curator), Eleanor Root (Curator), Remi Morrison and her daughter (Founder of Red Cac

A new exhibition promoting racial equality and featuring costumes from Marvel blockbuster Black Panther opens at Christchurch Mansion this weekend.

The Power of Stories exhibition echoes the 2018 film's message for people to think about where they come from and who they want to be, aiming to show visitors how storytelling can be used as a tool to unite or divide people.

Other Marvel comics feature in the exhibition

As well as featuring the costumes of characters T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye – all loaned to the Ipswich Mansion by Marvel – the exhibition also includes comics and historic objects from musical instruments to carvings and cartoons.

It will also tell the story of how and why the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) came into being in the 1970s.

The exhibition features costumes from the Black Panther movie

Events are also organised to take place through to October, including West African drumming pop-ups by Wooden Roots, who made and supplied the djembe drums for Black Panther.

Aspire Black Suffolk have also organised a series of events as part of the exhibition and also helped to create a mural on Ipswich Waterfront, which was unveiled last month.

The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for planning and museums, said she hopes the exhibition, which will be followed by another on the work of famous local artist John Constable, will help draw more people to the town's museums.

Ms Jones said: “The exhibition is a thrilling collaboration between museums and Ipswich’s community.

"We did not want to tell people how to get the most out of Power of Stories – we wanted them to inspire each other and visitors with their stories and, hopefully, to bring new audiences to the mansion.”

The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The exhibition, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from Saturday, June 26 until October 24.

Visitors will need to book free tickets for timed admission to the exhibition, which will also allow them to explore the rest of Christchurch Mansion.

