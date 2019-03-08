Suffolk pre-school celebrates fourth outstanding Ofsted in a row

An Ipswich day care centre is celebrating after being awarded its fourth outstanding Ofsted rating in a row.

The Willows Daycare in Magdaline Close received the rating after an inspection in August this year.

Children up to the ages of four-years-old attend the early years centre which inspectors thought maintains "exceptionally high standards" on a daily basis.

The pre-school, which looks after 120 children, also continued its excellent record to the delight of senior manager Emily Carter.

She said: "We are really amazed that we have received an outstanding rating for the fourth time in a row.

"It is really good that we have been able to maintain such a good standard of care and teaching over such a long period of time.

"All of our staff really care. They all work really hard and I am so pleased that is reflected by the report.

"It is all about getting the best out of our children.

"I think they enjoy it here so much because it is such a welcoming environment.

"We have a range of authentic items like typewriters that the children are encouraged to explore. It is really interesting for them and it helps them learn a range of important lessons."

The report praised the pre-school and listed a range of strengths.

It said that the team "worked exceptionally hard" to develop an ethos where everyone feels welcome.

The report also commended workers for providing children with "life-experiences" that "enhance their knowledge, awe and wonder for the world".

Despite the positive feedback for a fourth report running, Ms Carter is determined to continue with the high standards that The Willows has set.

"The challenge now is to keep up the standards we have set for ourselves," she said.

"We will keep looking into new ideas and making sure we are all trained so we can keep creating a welcoming and fun environment for our children to enjoy every day."

During the inspection, a number of parents were spoken to as well as staff to analyse the success of the pre-school.

The inspector also watched teaching both indoors and out to assess the quality of the education children received.