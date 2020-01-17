E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hundreds expected at quirky pre-loved vintage sale in Ipswich

17 January, 2020 - 10:37
Ipswich Town Hall will celebrate the vintage sale Picture: PAUL GEATER

More than 1,000 people are expected to visit an unusual Ipswich vintage sale, where shoppers pay for pre-loved, retro clothing items by weight.

Approximately six tonnes of clothing will be available at the Ipswich Pre-loved Vintage Kilo event at the Town Hall on Saturday, January 18.

But instead of paying for items individually, people will only be able to buy by the kilo.

Scales will be placed around the venue for people to check the total weight of their purchases, with shoppers charged £15 per kilo as well as a £1.50 entry fee.

Organisers describe it as "a completely unique shopping experience like no other" and say people will be able to "find everything from true vintage dresses from the 60s onwards, retro blouse and shirts, flannel, leather, denim and jeans, branded sportswear, shoes, bags and accessories".

They add that stock is hand-picked and individually graded - and say that their events across the country have saved more than 200 tonnes of clothing from going to landfill.

Fitting rooms and mirrors will also be provided so people can try things on.

For more information, click on the event page here.

