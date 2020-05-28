Teen charged over fight involving weapon near Ipswich Primark

A teenage boy has been charged following an incident near the Ipswich branch of Primark.

Officers were called shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday, March 22, following reports of an ongoing altercation involving a group of teenage boys with weapons near Primark in Westgate Street.

The victim – a 13-year-old (now aged 14) teenage boy – was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance after he sustained a cut to his head.

Five teenagers, all now aged 14-year-old, were arrested a short time later and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.

One of the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, May 28.

Two of the other teenagers, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, remain on bail until June 22 and June 23.

The fourth boy, arrested on suspicion of affray and for possession of a knife blade/ pointed article in a public place, was released under investigation and remains under investigation.

The fifth boy, who was arrested at the time, will now face no further action.