Teen charged over fight involving weapon near Ipswich Primark

PUBLISHED: 15:54 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 28 May 2020

The fight took place near the Primark on Westgate Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage boy has been charged following an incident near the Ipswich branch of Primark.

Officers were called shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday, March 22, following reports of an ongoing altercation involving a group of teenage boys with weapons near Primark in Westgate Street.

The victim – a 13-year-old (now aged 14) teenage boy – was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance after he sustained a cut to his head.

Five teenagers, all now aged 14-year-old, were arrested a short time later and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.

One of the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, May 28.

Two of the other teenagers, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, remain on bail until June 22 and June 23.

The fourth boy, arrested on suspicion of affray and for possession of a knife blade/ pointed article in a public place, was released under investigation and remains under investigation.

The fifth boy, who was arrested at the time, will now face no further action.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

