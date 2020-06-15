Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Queues formed early outside Ipswich's Primark. Other shops including JD Sports and Pandora also had short queues waiting for staff to open doors Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

Ipswich’s Primark store opened early this morning after queues gathered in the town centre following the reopening of non-essential stores.

The window displays in Primark have now been changed after weeks of empty shop fronts throughout Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The window displays in Primark have now been changed after weeks of empty shop fronts throughout Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major high street retailers have seen dozens of customers lining up to be among the first through the door on the first day of trading for almost 12 weeks.

Primark was due to open at 9am today - however customers could be seen entering the store as early as 8.30am as queues had started to back up along the street.

Non-essential retail outlets were ordered to close by the government the week before the lockdown was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on March 23.

Ipswich's Primark has adopted the company's new social distanicng measures. Hand sanitiser is available throughout the shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich's Primark has adopted the company's new social distanicng measures. Hand sanitiser is available throughout the shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But now customers can return to clothes shops, book shops and indoor markets, providing the buildings have been made ‘Covid-secure’ by following new government guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness.

Primark revealed pictures of its new measures last week to prepare customers for the changes, including new hand sanitiser stations and social distancing sighs. The stores changing rooms will remain closed.

The budget fashion chain will reopen its stores in Ipswich and Colchester on June 15, along with all its shops in England.

The clothing giant had to open its doors early in Ipswich due to a growing queue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The clothing giant had to open its doors early in Ipswich due to a growing queue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Both stores will be open from 9am to 6pm from Monday onwards.

