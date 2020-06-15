Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening
PUBLISHED: 10:12 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 June 2020
Ipswich’s Primark store opened early this morning after queues gathered in the town centre following the reopening of non-essential stores.
Major high street retailers have seen dozens of customers lining up to be among the first through the door on the first day of trading for almost 12 weeks.
Primark was due to open at 9am today - however customers could be seen entering the store as early as 8.30am as queues had started to back up along the street.
Non-essential retail outlets were ordered to close by the government the week before the lockdown was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on March 23.
But now customers can return to clothes shops, book shops and indoor markets, providing the buildings have been made ‘Covid-secure’ by following new government guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness.
Primark revealed pictures of its new measures last week to prepare customers for the changes, including new hand sanitiser stations and social distancing sighs. The stores changing rooms will remain closed.
The budget fashion chain will reopen its stores in Ipswich and Colchester on June 15, along with all its shops in England.
Both stores will be open from 9am to 6pm from Monday onwards.
