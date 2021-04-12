News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:05 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 9:44 AM April 12, 2021
Ipswich Primark queues

The queue for Ipswich's Primark stretched down to Museum Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Shoppers in Ipswich queued from around 7am on Monday as lockdown easing allowed non-essential retail to open for the first time this year.

Primark in Ipswich was the first high street shop in the town to re-open after coronavirus restrictions were eased under the second stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

By the time of its opening at 8am, a huge queue had built up stretching down the road to the junction with Museum Street. 

Those near the front of the queue had been there since 7.15am. 

Brogan, who was second in the queue, said she was looking to buy cheap clothes and perhaps a birthday present. 

She said she wasn't bothered by the queues.

"We are all distanced out," she said. 

Another person in the queue said that they just wanted to be in a shop again. 

Ipswich Primark

Shoppers reported queuing up for an hour to be the first into Primark in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Elsewhere in Ipswich, queues were also growing outside local barber shops. 

Matthew Cossey, Kieran Brown and Mason Gadd were some of the first people waiting for a haircut and had left home at 6am just to get to the queue in time. 

"Last time I came, we waited for four hours," said Mr Cossey. 

"It's been a long time coming."

The men said they wouldn't dare risk cutting their own hair again following previous mishaps and were happy to wait a bit longer. 

"Trim, gym and then the pub," said Mr Cossey. 

