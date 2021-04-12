Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Shoppers in Ipswich queued from around 7am on Monday as lockdown easing allowed non-essential retail to open for the first time this year.
Primark in Ipswich was the first high street shop in the town to re-open after coronavirus restrictions were eased under the second stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
By the time of its opening at 8am, a huge queue had built up stretching down the road to the junction with Museum Street.
Those near the front of the queue had been there since 7.15am.
Brogan, who was second in the queue, said she was looking to buy cheap clothes and perhaps a birthday present.
She said she wasn't bothered by the queues.
"We are all distanced out," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies
- 2 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 3 Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park
- 4 Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge
- 5 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
- 6 Ipswich pub extends beer garden for reopening on April 12
- 7 Main Road in Kesgrave blocked after two vehicle collision
- 8 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
- 9 Final plans submitted for logistics park set to create 1,500 new jobs
- 10 First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?
Another person in the queue said that they just wanted to be in a shop again.
Elsewhere in Ipswich, queues were also growing outside local barber shops.
Matthew Cossey, Kieran Brown and Mason Gadd were some of the first people waiting for a haircut and had left home at 6am just to get to the queue in time.
"Last time I came, we waited for four hours," said Mr Cossey.
"It's been a long time coming."
The men said they wouldn't dare risk cutting their own hair again following previous mishaps and were happy to wait a bit longer.
"Trim, gym and then the pub," said Mr Cossey.