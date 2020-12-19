Video
Ipswich primary school creates Covid Christmas song with 420 children
An Ipswich primary which was visited by radio DJ Chris Evans after winning a national Christmas song competition and has created a new melody about how the big day will be different this year due to Covid.
St Matthew's C of E Primary School, in Portman Road, has released the song 'Is it Still Christmas?' on it's YouTube channel to lift people's spirits as we edge closer to the special day.
Last year, the school's song 'I Wanna Have Christmas Everyday' was announced as the winner of the 12 Schools of Christmas competition, defeating 300 other entries in the process.
They then welcomed the famous DJ and former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans, as he presented his Virgin Radio breakfast show live from the school hall.
Music teacher Chris Warren, who coordinated the competition-winning effort with Year 5 pupils last year, said he wanted to go "bigger and better" this time round by involving all 420 children at the school and those self-isolating at home.
He said: "The song focusses around how Christmas is very strange this year, but it's still Christmas.
"All of the classes recorded themselves singing and then I put it all together and we made a video in the same way.
"I wrote the music and the lyrics and it speaks about how 'Santa can't come into my house he is not part of my bubble' and 'my Christmas list is hard to write give me a sparkly face mask'.
"It basically covers Covid and Christmas in about four minutes and the message is that despite coronavirus, it's still Christmas."
The song is Mr Warren's eighth Christmas tune at the school, having written and recorded one every year since he joined.
He hopes the new song will spread some Christmas cheer after a challenging and very different year.