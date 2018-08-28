Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students
PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 November 2018
Archant
Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.
Starting Monday November 26 and running until Friday November 30, the public will have the chance to vote for their favourite designs and see the top four made into card that will be sent out by the force this season.
Chief Constable Gareth Wilson invited pupils from Piper’s Vale Primary Academy, Ravenswood Community Primary School and Murrayfield Primary Academy to put their artistic skills to the test.
Mr Wilson said: “I would like to thank all of the children who took part in this year’s competition. The level of talent was so high that I am giving the public the opportunity to help choose the winners.”
The four images with the most votes on the Suffolk Constabulary website and likes on the Facebook page will be printed and sent out to over a 1,000 recipients.
Mr Wilson added: “As well as seeing their designs represent Suffolk Constabulary, the winners will also be invited in on a guided tour of our headquarters, which should be exciting for any young person; the chance to look inside and see exactly what goes on here.”
Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “This is such a lovely idea. I’d like to thank everyone who has submitted a design and say well done to the young people whose designs have been shortlisted.
“Please take a look at the constabulary’s Facebook page and let us know which one you ‘like’ the best.”
Those that want to vote for their favourite picture can do so on the Suffolk police Facebook page and on the Suffolk Constabulary website.