Is this the way to Amarillo? Primary school teachers cameo in hilarious music video
PUBLISHED: 19:23 29 April 2020
Archant
Teachers at an Ipswich primary school have banded together to create a hilarious music video with cameos from all the staff, to bring a little sunshine to their pupil’s lives.
Rushmere Hall Primary School released their short film online on Sunday, April 26, after working all weekend to create the music video ‘Is this the way to Amarillo?’.
Beth Rogers, deputy headteacher, explained how the specialist music teacher, Mrs Jones, had been inspired to bring all of the teaching staff together.
Mrs Rogers said: “She thought it would bring a little sunshine into everyone’s lives during this difficult time.”
The video shows teachers marching and dancing off toward Amarillo, in a fun ensemble of fancy dress and often accompanied by their children or pets.
The deputy headteacher added: “We have had a really good response to the video and children have said they enjoyed watching it so they could spot their teacher in it.”
The full video is available to watch on YouTube.
