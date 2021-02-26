News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Primary school becomes first in Suffolk to win award for mental health work

Holly Hume

Published: 7:30 AM February 26, 2021   
Inclusion manager Debbie Richards and headteacher Joanna Kidby with wellbeing champions from St Margaret's CEVA Primary School

Inclusion manager Debbie Richards and headteacher Joanna Kidby with wellbeing champions from St Margaret's CEVA Primary School - Credit: St Margaret's CEVA Primary School

An Ipswich primary school has landed a national award for its mental health training for staff and pupils, wellbeing days and inclusive policies.

St Margaret's CEVA Primary School has become the first in the county to receive the honour after spending several years working hard on awareness.

The National Wellbeing Award for Schools recognises the positive impact of wellbeing and mental health being fully embedded in all policies and practices throughout the school.

Debbie Richards is inclusion manager for St Margaret's and said: "It was a great privilege for us to win this after all the hard work from staff and pupils.

"Mental health and wellbeing starts with children as young as birth and you need to set up basic foundations for stress regulation systems."

The school runs extra training for staff, regular wellbeing days for all where children go off curriculum to pursue their interests, and have elected wellbeing champions in lieu of school council members.

This team helps plan the wellbeing days and decides what they want to raise awareness for next.

Mrs Richards says the practical support can range from friendship issues, death of pets and even bereavement. 

