School's David Hockney inspired spring artwork gives hope for the future

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 4:39 PM March 26, 2021
Harry with the painting inspired by David Hockney's "The Arrival of Spring" at Dale Hall Primary School

Harry with the painting inspired by David Hockney's "The Arrival of Spring" at Dale Hall Primary School - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pupils at an Ipswich primary school have worked together on a piece of artwork replicating David Hockney's famous 'The arrival of spring' to represent a bright future.

Headteacher at Dale Hall Primary School Jo Dedicoat said: "After so much time apart as a school community I wanted to do something that would bring us all back together and send a clear message to our pupils.

"David Hockney's painting 'The arrival of spring' shows a path leading into the distance, without a clear destination at the end."

Lily with the painting at Dale Hall Primary School

Lily with the painting at Dale Hall Primary School - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The children were asked to study the original Hockney artwork carefully and tell teachers how it made them feel.

Harry from Hawks class talked about "the leaves of possibilities" and Jeevan described it as "our pathway to the future".

All the children helped create an element of the painting, to ensure they understood that their piece contributed to the 'bigger, beautiful picture'.

All the children helped create an element of the painting

All the children helped create an element of the painting - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Dedicoat added: "We want the children to walk past this painting everyday and see themselves represented and know that whatever path they may decide to take their future is not yet written.

"Our children will not be disadvantaged by this pandemic, with the support of the parents and school community they have developed independence, taken risks, recognised their strengths and we will build on this to ensure they can choose their own futures."

Mikhail, Harry, Sarah, Lily and Elsie in front of the painting

Mikhail, Harry, Sarah, Lily and Elsie in front of the painting - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The painting was finally finished on Friday, March 26, and will be showcased at the school.

