Two cars collide outside Willis building

PUBLISHED: 13:15 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 15 November 2019

A Ford Galaxy and a SEAT have crashed at the Princes Street crossroads, near the Willis Building Picture: ARCHANT

A Ford Galaxy and a SEAT have crashed at the Princes Street crossroads, near the Willis Building Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic is easing in Ipswich town centre after two cars collided in the middle of the busy Civic Drive junction.

Suffolk police are directing traffic at the busy Ipswich town centre junction Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk police are directing traffic at the busy Ipswich town centre junction Picture: ARCHANT

A Ford Galaxy and a white SEAT car collided at the crossroads of Princes Street and Civic Drive shortly before 1pm today.

Both cars had been blocking the junction but have since been moved to the side of the road.

Police officers had been directing traffic in each direction, but have since stood down.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that neither drivers suffered any injuries during the collision.

He added it is not yet known if the vehicles will require recovery.

One member of the public at the scene said: "It is a horrible junction, you never know when to go."

