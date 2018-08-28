Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jail risks giving prisoners too much control by being overly-PC, campaigner claims

PUBLISHED: 16:03 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:58 14 November 2018

Faith Spear. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Faith Spear. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Copyright 2016 KJ Spear. This image may be used unmodified in print and online on strict condition the photo is credited as foll

A Suffolk jail risks giving prisoners too much control by using politically correct terms to refer to cells and criminals, a leading prison commentator and campaigner has claimed.

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTHMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Faith Spear was speaking following the revelation that HMP Warren Hill, in Hollesley near Woodbridge, now calls prisoners “residents” and cells “rooms”.

Other jails are also known to avoid the term “inmates”.

The criminologist from Ipswich, who rose to prominence after she was dismissed as chairman of Hollesley Bay’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for highlighting what she saw as failings in he system, said it was important to treat prisoners humanely.

The IMB at Warren Hill praised the decision, made last summer, to use the words residents and rooms, saying it helps provide a safe and “pioneeringly constructive environment”.

It was decided by managers at the prison and was not a directive from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Warren Hill has also been ranked as one of the country’s top performing prisons, according to the IMB, with staff-prisoner relationships said to be excellent.

But Mrs Spear said using the terms residents and rooms at the Category C prison, which had a population of 242 at the end of September, “sounds like you’re running an old people’s home”.

She asked: “Are we trying to normalise a prison to make it more acceptable or palatable by changing our language?”

She added: “You have got to treat prisoners as humans. They are not aliens.

“However I think you can get caught up too much in the language and worried we are going to offend.

“I worry that the prisoners, offenders, inmates or whatever you call them will then be running the institution they are in.

“There has got to be something that shows a level of discipline.

“There is respect but there is also going over the top and you can’t tell who is actually in charge.”

A spokesman for the MoJ said: “The governor at Warren Hill believes this measure will ensure prisoners feel treated with decency and can contribute positively to society - part of a much wider rehabilitative culture that helps offenders with training and employment upon release.

“Giving governors the autonomy and freedom to make decisions in the prisons they know best can help offenders turn their lives around and ultimately reduce reoffending.”

Mrs Spear was dismissed as chairman of the IMB at Hollesley Bay after she wrote an article under the pseudonym Daisy Mallett.

This broke no prison rules and named neither individuals nor the prison she worked in, but in the public interest challenged the idea that monitoring boards were truly independent.

Since her dismissal Mrs Spear, who has a degree in criminology, has continued to campaign for prison reform and to speak out on her blog on issues facing prisoners.

In 2017 she was nominated for The Contrarian Prize, which values independence, courage and sacrifice and honours people who go against the grain, put their head above the parapet and stand up for what they believe.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

1 minute ago Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

2 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

3 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

23 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide