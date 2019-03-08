Ipswich community projects receive more than £100,000 in Health Lottery funding
PUBLISHED: 14:06 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 14 October 2019
Archant
Three Ipswich community projects have received a share of more than £100,000 from the Health Lottery.
The money was awarded by the Health Lottery through its Active Communities scheme, which invests in projects that benefit communities.
Ipswich Community Media, who received £36,680, will run weekly creative workshops in arts, music and media for young people in the town's Westgate ward.
Out Loud Music Community Interest, which runs weekly multimedia workshops for young people with additional needs, has received £37,020.
It has also planned a summer camp after children leave school for their break.
Phoenix Project Ipswich, which helps people with mental health issues, received £29,481.
Chris Lunn, director of Health Lottery East, said: "We are delighted money raised by Health Lottery East is supporting such important projects in Ipswich."