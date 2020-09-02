Ranked: The 7 best beer gardens in Ipswich

Check out our rundown of the best beer gardens in Ipswich

The summer sunshine may be coming to an end – but where are the best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in Ipswich?

The Cricketers in Ipswich has a second non-smoking beer garden

Temperatures may be dropping and the last orders bell may be ringing slightly earlier than usual, but these beer gardens are ones you won’t want to miss the next time the sun is out.

Just remember that pubs are now closing at the earlier time of 10pm – and further restrictions, including the rule of six, still apply.

The Cricketers

The Dove Street Inn's beer garden is well-known for hosting Ipswich Town events

If you’re after a reasonably priced pint – or a cocktail pitcher that isn’t harsh on your wallet – this former Tolly Folly doesn’t disappoint.

Also boasting a non-smoking area outside complete with astro turf, children can also enjoy a soft drink in the sun.

Isaac's is a fantastic place to have a drink and enjoy the sunshine

The Dove Street Inn

Come rain or shine, The Dove is always a great place to try a drink from around the world.

With covered seating and outdoor heating, the popular CAMRA pub has proved busy since reopening earlier this month.

The Greyhound has expanded its beer garden over the coronavirus lockdown

Isaac’s

A popular spot on the Ipswich Waterfront, the huge Isaac’s beer garden is one of the best sun traps in the town.

Whether sitting in the courtyard or on the balcony, the pub is a great place to listen to live music on a sunny day – or to watch the football.

The Woolpack now boasts two beer gardens after converting its car park into a seating area

The Greyhound

Stocking all of the county’s favourite local beers, The Greyhound also offers drinks from across Europe and some fantastic food.

The pub has extended its beer garden during lockdown and offers a stunning seating area lit up at night.

The Woolpack

Another pub to extend its beer garden during lockdown, the central Ipswich favourite now offers seating both in front of and behind the main building.

A great place to catch a few rays or to watch the world go by, the pub is also known across the county for its delectable breakfasts.

The Fat Cat

Moving away from the town centre, this friendly pub known for its takeaway offerings and board games proves a hit whatever the weather.

Situated in Spring Road, the multi-award winning “free mouse” is more than just a stop on a pub crawl.

Cult

Fine, it isn’t necessarily a pub, but this student-friendly cafe is a fantastic choice for a pint or one of its famous flatbreads.

Offering outdoor seating right by the marina, there surely is no better place to sit and bask in the sunshine on Ipswich’s stunning Waterfront.