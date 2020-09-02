E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ranked: The 7 best beer gardens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 September 2020

Check out our rundown of the best beer gardens in Ipswich Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Check out our rundown of the best beer gardens in Ipswich Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The summer sunshine may be coming to an end – but where are the best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in Ipswich?

The Cricketers in Ipswich has a second non-smoking beer garden Picture: ARCHANTThe Cricketers in Ipswich has a second non-smoking beer garden Picture: ARCHANT

Temperatures may be dropping and the last orders bell may be ringing slightly earlier than usual, but these beer gardens are ones you won’t want to miss the next time the sun is out.

Just remember that pubs are now closing at the earlier time of 10pm – and further restrictions, including the rule of six, still apply.

The Cricketers

The Dove Street Inn's beer garden is well-known for hosting Ipswich Town events Picture: BRAD JONESThe Dove Street Inn's beer garden is well-known for hosting Ipswich Town events Picture: BRAD JONES

If you’re after a reasonably priced pint – or a cocktail pitcher that isn’t harsh on your wallet – this former Tolly Folly doesn’t disappoint.

Also boasting a non-smoking area outside complete with astro turf, children can also enjoy a soft drink in the sun.

MORE: Ipswich pub sets up new mental health group for men

Isaac's is a fantastic place to have a drink and enjoy the sunshine Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCANIsaac's is a fantastic place to have a drink and enjoy the sunshine Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dove Street Inn

Come rain or shine, The Dove is always a great place to try a drink from around the world.

With covered seating and outdoor heating, the popular CAMRA pub has proved busy since reopening earlier this month.

The Greyhound has expanded its beer garden over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Greyhound has expanded its beer garden over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Isaac’s

A popular spot on the Ipswich Waterfront, the huge Isaac’s beer garden is one of the best sun traps in the town.

Whether sitting in the courtyard or on the balcony, the pub is a great place to listen to live music on a sunny day – or to watch the football.

The Woolpack now boasts two beer gardens after converting its car park into a seating area Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Woolpack now boasts two beer gardens after converting its car park into a seating area Picture: Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Greyhound

Stocking all of the county’s favourite local beers, The Greyhound also offers drinks from across Europe and some fantastic food.

The pub has extended its beer garden during lockdown and offers a stunning seating area lit up at night.

MORE: Days Gone By – Do you remember the Blue Coat Boy?

The Woolpack

Another pub to extend its beer garden during lockdown, the central Ipswich favourite now offers seating both in front of and behind the main building.

A great place to catch a few rays or to watch the world go by, the pub is also known across the county for its delectable breakfasts.

The Fat Cat

Moving away from the town centre, this friendly pub known for its takeaway offerings and board games proves a hit whatever the weather.

Situated in Spring Road, the multi-award winning “free mouse” is more than just a stop on a pub crawl.

Cult

Fine, it isn’t necessarily a pub, but this student-friendly cafe is a fantastic choice for a pint or one of its famous flatbreads.

Offering outdoor seating right by the marina, there surely is no better place to sit and bask in the sunshine on Ipswich’s stunning Waterfront.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich bus driver allegedly kicked after telling man with no face mask to get off

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate

A large police presence was in Byron Road in Whitton this afternoon. Picture: TEL MORE SERVICES LTD

From flares to bin-bag dresses - Fashion shows from 1960s-90s in Days Gone By

The new C&A shop held a fashion show at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich, in March 1971 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Ranked: The 7 best beer gardens in Ipswich

Check out our rundown of the best beer gardens in Ipswich Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

British Final: Live updates as 16 riders battle it out to become national champion

The British speedway final will now take place at Belle Vue on Monday