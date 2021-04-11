News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich pub extends beer garden for reopening on April 12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:00 AM April 11, 2021   
The Woolpack in Ipswich have extended their beer garden

Manager, Pippa Donovan, Gardener, Hannah Stock and Assistant Manager Annabell Young in the Woolpack pubs new extended beer garden. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Woolpack pub in Ipswich has redesigned its car park to cater more customers as they prepare to reopen next week. 

With pubs in England allowed to reopen on Monday, April 12 the Suffolk pub has been making some changes to make sure they can deal with the demand of returning customers. 

Gardener Hannah Stock has transformed the Woolpack’s car park into a new beer garden.

Gardener Hannah Stock has transformed the Woolpack’s car park into a new beer garden. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Landlady of The Woolpack, Marita Hunter-Rodwell, said: "I am really looking forward to opening the doors again for the first time this year. 

"We all really enjoyed supporting the community with takeaway but we miss the sound of people having a good time, and doing what we do best. 

"We have created a new outside space in our car park, meaning we can now sit a further nine groups of six or nine groups of the two household rule as well as having our famous beer garden at the front of the pub. 

The Woolpack now has a beer garden in its car park to cater for more customers when they reopen on Monday, April 12. 

The Woolpack now has a beer garden in its car park to cater for more customers when they reopen on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We know how hard it is to plan at the moment, with weather and children so we are not taking bookings, making it more flexible to suit people."

Customers will still have to follow social distancing rules and sign into the NHS track and trace upon arrival. 

