Ipswich pub is selling mince pie Yorkshire puddings - fancy one?

Chestnut Tree Farm pub in Pinewood has launched a mince pie Yorkshire pudding for Christmas Picture: WPR Archant

The Chestnut Tree Pub in Pinewood has combined mince pies and Yorkshire pudding to create a unique dessert this Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Chestnut Tree Farm pub in Pinewood, Ipswich, is hoping to bring the northern tradition of sweet Yorkshire puddings to Suffolk.

While most of us know and love our Yorkies smothered in lashings of gravy on a Sunday, as you creep up the country it’s not uncommon to find the batter pud dished up with cream, jam, custard and even ice cream.

But The Chestnut Tree Farm, and 66 of its sister pubs (part of Farmhouse Inns) is taking it one step further with the ultimate festive mash-up combining its puffy pudding with a hot mince pie, dusted with icing sugar and served with custard.

Ian Andrews, general manager at the Chestnut Tree Farm, said: “There’s no time quite like Christmas to gather the family and feast together – and no festive spread would be complete without a mince pie or two!

“Our filled Yorkshire puddings are always a hit with our guests, but usually we’re encouraging diners to pack them full of succulent meats and seasonal vegetables. This Christmas we wanted to combine the classic Yorkie pud with a seasonal sweet treat to create something truly spectacular, which also tastes delicious.

“We’re not shy of wacky and wonderful food combinations here at the Chestnut Tree Farm, and we hope our guests are as excited as we are to try our new seasonal dish – we’re sure they’ll love it!”

The Mince Pie Yorkshire Puddings are available now, priced at £2.49.