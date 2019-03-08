Where in Ipswich is showing the Rugby World Cup Final?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
There's only one thing to do on Saturday morning, and that's watch England against South Africa for the Rugby World Cup final - where can you watch the match in Ipswich?
Issac's on the Quay, Wherry Quay
The pub on the Ipswich waterfront shows a plethora of sport most evenings, but the Saturday morning will see all screens switched to the rugby build-up from 8am. Hot food is also available during the match.
Wiff Waff, Regatta Quay
Not only is it the rugby on the big screen, you can pre-book for unlimited tea and bacon sandwiches at just £10 per person. The unlimited bacon and tea offer is on 8.45-10.45am but entry to the bar is free.
The Halberd Inn, Northgate Street
Also open for the rugby on Saturday morning, the Halberd Inn has announced on Facebook that fans can watch the game with them, but not confirmed when their doors will open and when service will start.
Yates, Tower Street
Open until late on the Friday night, then open early for Saturday morning, Yates is also letting fans back for England vs South Aftrica.
Doors and the bar open at 8am, with breakfast available between 8am-12pm.
The Brickmakers Arms, Spring Road
Unlike many of the pubs inviting in fans for the final, The Brickmakers Arms opens slightly later, at 8.30am.
Greshams, Tuddenham Road
The Willow Suite at Greshams will be free to enter from 8am, with a full English breakfast available for £10. The bar will open for business at 8am too, so you can get a pre-match beer or a morning coffee.
The Punch and Judy, Grafton Way
Many Greene King pubs are opening early and showing the final, including The Punch and Judy. The pub will be open and serving hot food from 8am and there is 10% off selected drinks.
The Cock & Pye, Upper Brook Street
Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on - everything you could wish for on the Saturday morning of the World Cup final. The pub opens at 8am.
The Plough, Dogs Head Street
Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.
The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road
Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.
The Man on the Moon, Palmcroft Road
Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.