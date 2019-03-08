E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Where in Ipswich is showing the Rugby World Cup Final?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 October 2019

Where can you see the Rugby World Cup final in Ipswich? Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Where can you see the Rugby World Cup final in Ipswich? Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There's only one thing to do on Saturday morning, and that's watch England against South Africa for the Rugby World Cup final - where can you watch the match in Ipswich?

Isaacs on the Quay Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDEIsaacs on the Quay Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE

Issac's on the Quay, Wherry Quay

The pub on the Ipswich waterfront shows a plethora of sport most evenings, but the Saturday morning will see all screens switched to the rugby build-up from 8am. Hot food is also available during the match.

Wiff Waff, Regatta Quay

Not only is it the rugby on the big screen, you can pre-book for unlimited tea and bacon sandwiches at just £10 per person. The unlimited bacon and tea offer is on 8.45-10.45am but entry to the bar is free.

Wiff Waff bar, close to the Ipswich waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTWiff Waff bar, close to the Ipswich waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The Halberd Inn, Northgate Street

Also open for the rugby on Saturday morning, the Halberd Inn has announced on Facebook that fans can watch the game with them, but not confirmed when their doors will open and when service will start.

Yates, Tower Street

Open until late on the Friday night, then open early for Saturday morning, Yates is also letting fans back for England vs South Aftrica.

The Halberd Inn promises to open for the Saturday morning final Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Halberd Inn promises to open for the Saturday morning final Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doors and the bar open at 8am, with breakfast available between 8am-12pm.

The Brickmakers Arms, Spring Road

You may also want to watch:

Unlike many of the pubs inviting in fans for the final, The Brickmakers Arms opens slightly later, at 8.30am.

Greshams Ipswich is offering a full English breakfast for £10 with their World Cup screening Picture: RACHEL EDGEGreshams Ipswich is offering a full English breakfast for £10 with their World Cup screening Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greshams, Tuddenham Road

The Willow Suite at Greshams will be free to enter from 8am, with a full English breakfast available for £10. The bar will open for business at 8am too, so you can get a pre-match beer or a morning coffee.

The Punch and Judy, Grafton Way

Many Greene King pubs are opening early and showing the final, including The Punch and Judy. The pub will be open and serving hot food from 8am and there is 10% off selected drinks.

The Cock & Pye, Upper Brook Street

Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on - everything you could wish for on the Saturday morning of the World Cup final. The pub opens at 8am.

The Plough, Dogs Head Street

Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.

The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road

Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.

The Man on the Moon, Palmcroft Road

Another Greene King pub, breakfast is served and rugby is on. The pub opens at 8am.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of 'persistently absent' pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Ipswich flats 'unfit for habitation', MP tells Grenfell debate

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin at St Francis Tower. Picture: SANDY MARTIN

Assaulted officer helped catch fleeing biker despite suspected broken leg

Benjamin Howlett failed to stop for police after riding a scrambler motorbike on the pavement, without insurance, without a proper licence and while in possession of cannabis Picture: GOOGLE

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
