Days Gone By - Was one of these Ipswich pubs your local in the 1970s and 80s?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 June 2020

Behind the bar at the Arboretum pub in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Behind the bar at the Arboretum pub in 1982 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

IVAN SMITH

Did you enjoy nights out at pubs in Ipswich back in the 1970s and 80s?

The Water Lily pub was buzzing with life in Ipswich 1974 Picture: ARCHANTThe Water Lily pub was buzzing with life in Ipswich 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

If so, today’s nostalgia gallery should bring back some memories, while we are all unable to spend an evening at the pub with friends during lockdown.

Inside the Hand in Hand in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTInside the Hand in Hand in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the pubs featured here are still popular venues today, such as the Brickmakers Arms in Spring Road, the Waterlily in St Helen’s Street and the Kingfisher in the Chantry area.

Were you a regular punter at the Brickmakers Arms in 1976? Picture: ARCHANTWere you a regular punter at the Brickmakers Arms in 1976? Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of Radio 1 Roadshow in Ipswich

We also have 1970s memories of the Chequers and the Arboretum, which is now the Arbor House, serving contemporary food.

Were you a regular at the Kingfisher pub in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANTWere you a regular at the Kingfisher pub in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Other pubs featured in our gallery include the Olive Leaf, later rebranded as The Grinning Rat, the Hand in Hand and the Ship Launch, which was one of the town’s many historic pubs.

A group behind the bar at the Olive Leaf in Ipswich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANTA group behind the bar at the Olive Leaf in Ipswich in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories of the town’s pubs? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know at The Chequers pub in 1975? Picture: ARCHANTCan you spot yourself or someone you know at The Chequers pub in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Did we snap you at Pals Bar in 2002?























