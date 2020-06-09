Days Gone By - Was one of these Ipswich pubs your local in the 1970s and 80s?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 June 2020
IVAN SMITH
Did you enjoy nights out at pubs in Ipswich back in the 1970s and 80s?
If so, today’s nostalgia gallery should bring back some memories, while we are all unable to spend an evening at the pub with friends during lockdown.
Some of the pubs featured here are still popular venues today, such as the Brickmakers Arms in Spring Road, the Waterlily in St Helen’s Street and the Kingfisher in the Chantry area.
We also have 1970s memories of the Chequers and the Arboretum, which is now the Arbor House, serving contemporary food.
Other pubs featured in our gallery include the Olive Leaf, later rebranded as The Grinning Rat, the Hand in Hand and the Ship Launch, which was one of the town’s many historic pubs.
