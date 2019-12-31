Convicted murderer back in court after being tasered twice by police

A convicted murderer has reappeared in court for resisting arrest after being tasered by police at an address in Ipswich.

Leon Sobers received a life sentence, with a minimum of 11 years in jail, for killing Ipswich barmaid Janet Fleming during a robbery in December 2000.

Sobers, now 41, of Honywood Close, Marks Tey, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday to admit obstructing or resisting a constable in the early hours of the previous morning.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said police wanted to talk to Sobers in connection with a domestic incident in the Nansen Road area

Sobers was spotted walking into a nearby property, where he declined requests to admit officers, who nevertheless entered to find him sitting on a sofa.

When told he was under arrest, Sobers stood up and drank from a wine glass, which he then smashed at his feet.

As an officer drew their Taser, Sobers sat back down and resisted being handcuffed - tensing his arms and pulling away, until being shot with the device and falling to the ground, where he was shocked for a second time while reaching towards the back of the sofa.

The court heard Sobers had been jailed for four months for battery and assaulting a police officer in 2015.

Shelley Drew, mitigating, said Sobers had to accept his past but appeared before the court - and should be dealt with - for one offence of resisting arrest.

"He is aware of being on lifetime licence, and that any involvement with the police could result in him being returned to prison," she added.

"He admits that's why he wasn't as co-operative as he should have been.

"As serious as his previous offences may be, he has not been before the court since 2015 and is engaging with probation without any breaches."

The probation service said Sobers would receive a final warning but would not yet be recalled to prison.

Magistrates sentenced Sobers to one day of custody, deemed served by time spent in the cell.

Janet Fleming died from head injuries suffered outside Harley's Pub, in Stoke Park Drive.

The pub's landlord suffered head injuries after being pistol-whipped during the robbery.

Although Sobers had not taken part in the attack on Ms Fleming, a jury decided he shared responsibility for her death.