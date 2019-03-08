Now is your chance to run your own pub

The Golden Hind in Nacton Road is looking for a new landlord. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Have you ever dreamt of running your own pub? These Ipswich venues are currently available on either a leasehold or freehold basis - some including accommodation for the next landlord and their family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Golden Hind pub in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS The Golden Hind pub in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Golden Hind, Nacton Road

This Grade II listed property on the outskirts of Ipswich is known for its great ales, live sports showings and entertainment.

After being refurbished in 2018, the unique looking building is in great condition and is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant.

It has a large beer garden, offering a great facility for the summer time for small festivals or evening evennts.

The private domestic accommodation also consists of three bedrooms, a kitchen and lounge.

Tenancy agreements vary between three to five years - with an initial deposit of £6,000. For more information see here.

The Golden Lion Hotel, Cornhill, Ipswich The Golden Lion Hotel, Cornhill, Ipswich

The Golden Lion, Cornhill

The historic building in the heart of the town - which was most recently a Wetherspoons pub - is also seeking new tenants.

The pub’s commercial agent Trevor Harris said: “This is a great location, right next to the recently refurbished Cornhill, and it is just waiting for a new operator.

“It is a freehouse, which is a big attraction, and it has an outside area for al fresco dining and to enjoy the summer sunshine.”

The pub is available on a new 20-year lease and more details are available from Harris Commercial Surveyors.

The Swan on King Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT The Swan on King Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The Swan, King Street

The Swan is one of the town’s oldest pubs which has hosted top international music acts including Ed Sheeran and Mumford and Sons. The popular taproom officially closed down in September last year, and Ei Publican Partnerships said then: “We would like to reassure the local community that we plan to reopen the site as soon as possible.” News of the closure was met with dismay by music lovers.

The lease is currently being marketed by Everard Cole, which has details of the pub on its website. The Swan is thought to have been built as early as the 15th century and is a Grade II listed two-storey building.

Everard Cole are offering a new ‘free of tie’ lease available at nil premium.