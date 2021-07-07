GALLERY: Crowds flock to Ipswich pubs ahead of England's crucial Euro semi-final

Published: 6:38 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 7:22 PM July 7, 2021

England fans getting excited for the match against Denmark at Isaacs - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hopeful fans have started gathering in pubs in Ipswich ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final tie with Denmark this evening.

Pints have started being poured across the town as supporters hope Gareth Southgate's men can secure a place in the Wembley final this Sunday.

Abi Crawford and Brittany Keinzly ahead of the England v Denmark match. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Due to Covid restrictions, many pubs have opted not to accept walk-ins for tonight's game - but there are some that have chosen not to take table bookings.

Italy lie in wait for the winners of tonight's game, which kicks off at 8pm, after defeating Spain on penalties in the other semi-final yesterday.

England fans getting excited for the match against Denmark at Isaacs in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England's run to the semi-finals has proved a boost for Suffolk's pubs in their Covid recovery as they have been packed out for each of the Three Lions' games so far in the tournament.

Paul Cookson and Ollie Harrison feeling positive ahead of the England v Denmark game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Queues have formed outside Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Keeley Burgess, Sophie Martyn, Bria Parker and Katie Morton watching the match at Isaacs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



