GALLERY: Crowds flock to Ipswich pubs ahead of England's crucial Euro semi-final
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Hopeful fans have started gathering in pubs in Ipswich ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final tie with Denmark this evening.
Pints have started being poured across the town as supporters hope Gareth Southgate's men can secure a place in the Wembley final this Sunday.
Due to Covid restrictions, many pubs have opted not to accept walk-ins for tonight's game - but there are some that have chosen not to take table bookings.
Italy lie in wait for the winners of tonight's game, which kicks off at 8pm, after defeating Spain on penalties in the other semi-final yesterday.
England's run to the semi-finals has proved a boost for Suffolk's pubs in their Covid recovery as they have been packed out for each of the Three Lions' games so far in the tournament.