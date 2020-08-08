E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich’s pubs stay safe and socially distanced in the sunshine

PUBLISHED: 18:24 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 08 August 2020

The Woolpack in Ipswich had a small number of drinkers in their beer garden staying safe on Saturday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

The beer gardens and waterfront of Ipswich were quiet despite the brilliant sunshine today.

Isaac's on the Quay have their socially distanced queue in place for an influx of visitors on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANTIsaac's on the Quay have their socially distanced queue in place for an influx of visitors on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

More than a month after pubs, clubs and bars were allowed to reopen, Ipswich’s residents have adjusted to the new measures in establishments to keep them a safe distance apart.

Few public houses had queues and those sat outside were socially distanced – a far cry from scenes in recent weeks of revellers shoulder to shoulder on the pavements of the town.

One couple eating lunch at a waterfront restaurant, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve been out for a meal three times now and it’s been a good experience each time.

“No one, at least when we have been out, has caused any problems and everyone and the staff have followed all the social distancing rules.

Social distancing measures in place ion Ipswich Waterfront were being followed as the sun shone over the weekend Picture: ARCHANTSocial distancing measures in place ion Ipswich Waterfront were being followed as the sun shone over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

“We’d definitely be happy to come here again tomorrow if the sun comes out again.”

MORE: Suffolk health leaders ask community to keep Covid-19 at bay

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said: “The last four and a half months have been tough for everyone and I can well understand people wanting to go out and enjoy themselves after making sacrifices since March.

“Suffolk has been extremely good in doing what it has been asked to do during that time. However, we must not be complacent. Covid-19 has not gone away.”

MORE: Dozens abandon social distancing in queue outside Ipswich nightclub

One widely circulated scene outside Sin Bar in the town centre, in the early hours of August 1, showed crowds of people not wearing masks, as well as not abiding by the social distancing guidelines.

Responding to the scenes of crowds last week, Sin Bar said the picture “does not accurately represent the huge efforts which we made to re-open the venue, where staff and customer safety is our priority.”

The change in behaviour is welcomed by groups such as the Suffolk Resilience Forum, made up of the county’s NHS, emergency and public services, said it was concerned to see reports of people queuing up outside at least one popular nightspot in Suffolk last weekend, with no social distancing or “apparent concern for the welfare of themselves or their friends”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star.

Topic Tags:

