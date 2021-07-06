Where to watch England v Denmark in Ipswich without table booking
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Most places in Ipswich are fully booked for England's semi-final game against Denmark in the 2020 Euros, but where can you still walk-in?
With kick-off against Denmark at 8pm tomorrow (July 7) we have rounded up some of the pubs in Ipswich where you can walk in and watch the match without pre-booking a table. But you will have to turn up early to be in luck!
Briarbank Brewing Company
It's first come first served at the Briarbank Brewing Company, found next to the Isaacs complex at the Waterfront.
Doors will be opening at the earlier time of 4pm ahead of the big game, and they will be trying to add some more seats into the outside area, depending on the weather.
They urged fans: "To avoid disappointment please turn up with plenty of time before the game to get yourself a seat. Just two more wins."
The Halberd Inn
The popular pub in Northgate Street doesn't take bookings, and will not be taking any for the football game on Wednesday night.
They are advising people to turn up early to secure a seat in front of a screen.
The Swan and Hedgehog
There are a few tables set aside for walk-ins at The Swan and Hedgehog, where a young Ed Sheeran used to perform.
The pub has put up a 72" TV screen in its garden under a marquee just for the Euro games, and it has been jam packed each match.
Ashley Dietrich, the pub's supervisor, said it will be first-come first-served on Wednesday, with a few other tables inside the pub also available, but not in front of a screen.
He said: "People have been really well-behaved during the Euros, obviously you get a couple of lairy people after a few drinks, but generally they understand the rules and settle down after the excitement of a goal.
"We make sure we have enough staff and security on for each match which definitely eases the pressure for our bar team."
Mr Dietrich said it has been nice to see the pub environment return, while keeping to the guidelines which are still in place and ensuring safety is a priority.
"Before the football there was still a bit of gloom and doom in the pub with the regulations, and even though it's not back to normal yet, it is so nice to have the atmosphere back," he said.
"We allow as much fun as possible within the government guidelines, so it's great for people to have that feeling of coming back to the pub.
"Hopefully from July 19 this will be even better — fingers crossed!"
The Dove Street Inn
The pub on the corner of St Helen's Street is also believed to be taking walk-ins ahead of the game.
Meanwhile, popular town hotspots such as Isaacs, Wiff Waff and Yates are all fully booked for Wednesday evening's game.
Isaacs' manager Nathaniel Coughlan advised people without bookings not to turn up, as they will be turned away.
Share your pictures of how you are celebrating tomorrow night with us here to be included in our gallery.