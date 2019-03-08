Video

Wonder kid celebrated after never missing a day of school

Jayden Palmer has won an award for never having a day off in seven years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Whitton Community Primary School pupil has been awarded by his head teacher after amazingly never missing a day at school.

Jayden Palmer with his family after he received an award for 100 % attendance. L-R Stacey, James,and Jayden Palmer, Rose Gray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jayden Palmer with his family after he received an award for 100 % attendance. L-R Stacey, James,and Jayden Palmer, Rose Gray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year-six pupil Jayden Palmer has never let a case of the sniffles keep him away from the classroom - and according to him, it is the fear of missing learning something new which keeps him out of bed.

It is for his dedication and love of education that he was given a certificate, trophy and football by head Mr Stephen Capper - who says he can't ever recall the feat being matched after 30 years in education.

Awarded in front of his peers, parents and grandmother, Jayden said he was proud of his achievement, but stressed education comes first:

"I don't want to miss a day of learning, as one day I miss could mean a lot - it could become the favourite thing I've learned or be something I never knew. It is important to me."

Head teacher Stephen Capper said he can't recall another feat like Jayden's after 30 years in education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Head teacher Stephen Capper said he can't recall another feat like Jayden's after 30 years in education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jayden added that "fun" lessons in school helped motivate him to push forward and achieve his goal, especially after completing his recent SATs tests.

Mum Stacey Palmer said she was incredibly proud of her son, calling him an "amazing young lad".

Mrs Palmer added: "His work shows through as well - he has one of the highest reading SATs scores in the entire country as well."

Attendance lead Jane Harding added: "This is a huge achievement for Jayden and we're all very proud.

"Jayden has had an amazing time since he's been at Whitton and has told everyone about it."

With three days of school left until Jayden takes his final steps out of primary school, Jayden's eyes are set on completing the same feat at high school.

When asked if she thought her son could repeat the feat, Mrs Palmer laughed: "We'll give it a good go!"