Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Wonder kid celebrated after never missing a day of school

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 July 2019

Jayden Palmer has won an award for never having a day off in seven years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jayden Palmer has won an award for never having a day off in seven years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Whitton Community Primary School pupil has been awarded by his head teacher after amazingly never missing a day at school.

Jayden Palmer with his family after he received an award for 100 % attendance. L-R Stacey, James,and Jayden Palmer, Rose Gray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJayden Palmer with his family after he received an award for 100 % attendance. L-R Stacey, James,and Jayden Palmer, Rose Gray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year-six pupil Jayden Palmer has never let a case of the sniffles keep him away from the classroom - and according to him, it is the fear of missing learning something new which keeps him out of bed.

It is for his dedication and love of education that he was given a certificate, trophy and football by head Mr Stephen Capper - who says he can't ever recall the feat being matched after 30 years in education.

Awarded in front of his peers, parents and grandmother, Jayden said he was proud of his achievement, but stressed education comes first:

"I don't want to miss a day of learning, as one day I miss could mean a lot - it could become the favourite thing I've learned or be something I never knew. It is important to me."

Head teacher Stephen Capper said he can't recall another feat like Jayden's after 30 years in education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHead teacher Stephen Capper said he can't recall another feat like Jayden's after 30 years in education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Jayden added that "fun" lessons in school helped motivate him to push forward and achieve his goal, especially after completing his recent SATs tests.

Mum Stacey Palmer said she was incredibly proud of her son, calling him an "amazing young lad".

Mrs Palmer added: "His work shows through as well - he has one of the highest reading SATs scores in the entire country as well."

Attendance lead Jane Harding added: "This is a huge achievement for Jayden and we're all very proud.

"Jayden has had an amazing time since he's been at Whitton and has told everyone about it."

With three days of school left until Jayden takes his final steps out of primary school, Jayden's eyes are set on completing the same feat at high school.

When asked if she thought her son could repeat the feat, Mrs Palmer laughed: "We'll give it a good go!"

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Opening date set for Food Warehouse in Ipswich

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Opening date set for Food Warehouse in Ipswich

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Emergency services sent to A14 crash

The accident happened on the A14 near Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Rumble of thunder’ to hit East Anglia today

Thunderstorms are predicted for Suffolk and Essex on Saturday morning Picture: ALEX MCCARTHY

Wonder kid celebrated after never missing a day of school

Jayden Palmer has won an award for never having a day off in seven years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Has your town or parish signed up to Suffolk DIY highways scheme?

Sign cleaning and hedge trimming are among the low level highways work the Community Self Help Scheme is allowing. Picture: JOHN NUNN

People banned from Cumberland Tower flat in Ipswich amid anti-social behaviour complaints

A flat in Cumberland Tower has been closed after reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists