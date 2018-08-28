Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

PUBLISHED: 20:17 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:38 22 November 2018

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

An inquiry has closed into the age of an Ipswich student following allegations the Year 11 pupil, who claimed to be 15, could actually have been as old as 30.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs Stoke High, said the Year 11 pupil – believed to be an asylum seeker from the Middle East – is no longer attending school.

The trust also confirmed that a second pupil, in Year 7, is not attending classes.

A Government spokeswoman said the inquiry into the Year 11 pupil’s age has now been concluded but the findings will not be made public as the Home Office does not comment on individual cases.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “This is a matter for the Home Office. Neither a Year 11 student nor a Year 7 student is at the school. We cannot comment further on individual cases.”

Clarifying the Government’s position, the Home Office spokeswoman said: “We are fully committed to safeguarding children and are looking into the circumstances of this case to understand how it was handled.

“Age-disputed cases remain a challenging area of work in which no single assessment technique, or combination of techniques, is likely to determine an individual’s age with precision.

“In the absence of clear and credible documentary evidence, Home Office staff must rely on physical appearance and demeanour to make an initial assessment on whether a person claiming to be a child is under 18.

“If an individual is assessed to be under 18, but subsequent concerns about their age are raised – for example by a school – we will act quickly to reconsider the case.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

25 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

An inquiry has closed into the age of an Ipswich student following allegations the Year 11 pupil, who claimed to be 15, could actually have been as old as 30.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

19:36 Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Man admits having child porn on computer

18:57 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Most read

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide