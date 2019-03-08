All you need to know about Race For Life at Trinity Park

Hundreds of people will run in memory of their loved ones in Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Race for Life is back in Ipswich this weekend - with all the runners turning out in support of Cancer Research UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event on June 23 is open to all ages, as racers or supporters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The event on June 23 is open to all ages, as racers or supporters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How far will the runners be going?

The Race For Life is a 5k run, so those taking part will cross the line from about 10.30am onwards.

The race can be accessed by entering by the main entrance and following the signs to the car park.

Where is the race?

The race for life will see hundreds of runners raising thousands for Cancer Research UK Picture: RACE FOR LIFE/REBEKAH TAYLOR The race for life will see hundreds of runners raising thousands for Cancer Research UK Picture: RACE FOR LIFE/REBEKAH TAYLOR

The run is at Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

When is the race?

The race starts at 10am.

Can I run it?

Runners will take on the 5k course around the Trinity Park showground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Runners will take on the 5k course around the Trinity Park showground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There's still time to sign up for Race for Life. Entry for those 16 years old and above is £14.99, and children aged 6-15 can enter for £10.

Entry for children under six is free. Children up to 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

What is the course like?

Organisers say the route is mostly around the showground and is fairly flat with the course on a mixture of grass and paths.

Race for life events take place across the UK every weekend, raising millions of pounds for Cancer Research UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Race for life events take place across the UK every weekend, raising millions of pounds for Cancer Research UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just how far is 5k?

You may also want to watch:

Five kilometres is just over three miles. Cancer Research UK say the distance is what makes the event ideal for non-runners because the distance is accessible for beginners.

Can I cheer people on instead?

There are lots of cheering points along the way giving the event a fabulous atmosphere.

Supporters can stroll around the refreshment stalls on site before cheering on family, friends and finishers.

Where does the race start?

The meeting point and start line is just to the left of the car park.

Runners and spectators are asked to arrive about 9am to enjoy the pre-race entertainment.

What facilities are there on site?

The site is pushchair and wheelchair-friendly, but due to parts of the course being on grass some parts may suitable for wheelchair users with assistance.

Dogs are allowed in Trinity Park on the day, and the public toilets will be open.

There is no bag drop point at Race For Life so runners will have to secure their own belongings or leave them in a car or with spectators.

There is also no access to showers in the grounds.

What if I want to volunteer?

You can sign up to volunteer for any Race For Life event on their website.

As the Ipswich race is less than 10 days away, volunteers should email their contact details and the name of the Ipswich race to organisers.