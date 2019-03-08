Birdie designs a winner at Newcastle races
PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 August 2019
DARREN BIRD
Hot on the heels of the Elmer Parade in Ipswich, a similar event in Newcastle has unveiled an elephant designed by horesracing cartoonist Darren 'Birdie' Bird.
He was asked by Newcastle racecourse to design an elephant with a racing theme for the Great North Parade.
Birdie said: "Newcastle racecourse made me aware of the Great North Parade so I submitted the design and thankfully it was chosen by the organising team.
"I had approximately two full days to paint and varnish her and I'm thrilled with the final outcome, but whilst she was fun to create she was real a challenge to paint.
I hope to go and visit her in person in the next few weeks, she's already drawn lots of attention on social media."
Birdie's drawings of jockeys and trainers are seen by his 14,000 followers on Twitter, as well as national and international television audiences.
Birdie can be found on Twitter with the username @DarrenBirdie. More examples of his work can be found on his website.