Birdie designs a winner at Newcastle races

The Elmer elephant for Newcastle race course designed by Darren 'Birdie' Bird Picture: DARREN BIRD DARREN BIRD

Hot on the heels of the Elmer Parade in Ipswich, a similar event in Newcastle has unveiled an elephant designed by horesracing cartoonist Darren 'Birdie' Bird.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren 'Birdie' Bird with the Elmer elephant for Newcastle race course before he started work Picture: DARREN BIRD Darren 'Birdie' Bird with the Elmer elephant for Newcastle race course before he started work Picture: DARREN BIRD

He was asked by Newcastle racecourse to design an elephant with a racing theme for the Great North Parade.

Birdie said: "Newcastle racecourse made me aware of the Great North Parade so I submitted the design and thankfully it was chosen by the organising team.

You may also want to watch:

"I had approximately two full days to paint and varnish her and I'm thrilled with the final outcome, but whilst she was fun to create she was real a challenge to paint.

I hope to go and visit her in person in the next few weeks, she's already drawn lots of attention on social media."

Birdie's drawings of jockeys and trainers are seen by his 14,000 followers on Twitter, as well as national and international television audiences.

Birdie can be found on Twitter with the username @DarrenBirdie. More examples of his work can be found on his website.