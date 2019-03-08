Family still living in hotel a month after devastating house fire

A family left homeless after a house fire are still living in a hotel, a month after the blaze. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk family who had to make a daring escape from a devastating house fire in Ipswich are still living in a hotel, a month after becoming homeless.

The scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A mother and her three children were taken to hospital after they managed to escape the raging fire which started on the first floor of their semi-detached house in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich shortly after 3am on June, 6.

The fire, which is begin treated as arson by Suffolk police, completely gutted the house and also caused extensive damage to the adjoining property.

A man, who also lived at the property was at work at the time of incident.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, a vast community response saw hundreds of items of clothing and essentials donated to the family and nearly £2,000 was raised on a GoFundMe page.

The Kingfisher pub in Hawthorn Drive acted as a storage point for any donations and the family went to collect some of the items shortly after leaving Ipswich Hospital, where they were taken by ambulance after the fire.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Since then, the family of five have moved into a local hotel and are slowly getting back into a routine.

Elizabeth Webber, whose mother and step-brothers lived in the house, said: "They are all still living in a hotel but they are looking for a house to rent at the moment. They haven't found anywhere yet.

"The boys are back to school now.

"We thought it was best to get them back into a routine as much as we could to get them back to normal. They are just getting on with it."

The Kingfisher Pub in Chantry collected donations following the house fire. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Kingfisher Pub in Chantry collected donations following the house fire. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Both mum and her husband are so grateful to everyone that donated anything to them. It's massively helped.

"They are looking to find out who donated so they can thank them personally. They really couldn't believe that people would be so kind."

Suffolk police are still looking into the cause of the fire.

A spokesman said: "We are still treating the fire as arson and our investigation is continuing."

Miss Webber added: "Sadly, we don't know anything more about the police investigation.

"We are just having to wait to see if anything comes of it."

Anyone with information, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 32201/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.