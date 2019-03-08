Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family still living in hotel a month after devastating house fire

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 July 2019

A family left homeless after a house fire are still living in a hotel, a month after the blaze. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family left homeless after a house fire are still living in a hotel, a month after the blaze. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk family who had to make a daring escape from a devastating house fire in Ipswich are still living in a hotel, a month after becoming homeless.

The scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A mother and her three children were taken to hospital after they managed to escape the raging fire which started on the first floor of their semi-detached house in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich shortly after 3am on June, 6.

The fire, which is begin treated as arson by Suffolk police, completely gutted the house and also caused extensive damage to the adjoining property.

A man, who also lived at the property was at work at the time of incident.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, a vast community response saw hundreds of items of clothing and essentials donated to the family and nearly £2,000 was raised on a GoFundMe page.

The Kingfisher pub in Hawthorn Drive acted as a storage point for any donations and the family went to collect some of the items shortly after leaving Ipswich Hospital, where they were taken by ambulance after the fire.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Neighbours tell of family's frantic escape from burning home

Since then, the family of five have moved into a local hotel and are slowly getting back into a routine.

Elizabeth Webber, whose mother and step-brothers lived in the house, said: "They are all still living in a hotel but they are looking for a house to rent at the moment. They haven't found anywhere yet.

"The boys are back to school now.

"We thought it was best to get them back into a routine as much as we could to get them back to normal. They are just getting on with it."

The Kingfisher Pub in Chantry collected donations following the house fire. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Kingfisher Pub in Chantry collected donations following the house fire. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

MORE: Pub collects for family who lost everything in house fire

"Both mum and her husband are so grateful to everyone that donated anything to them. It's massively helped.

"They are looking to find out who donated so they can thank them personally. They really couldn't believe that people would be so kind."

Suffolk police are still looking into the cause of the fire.

A spokesman said: "We are still treating the fire as arson and our investigation is continuing."

Miss Webber added: "Sadly, we don't know anything more about the police investigation.

"We are just having to wait to see if anything comes of it."

Anyone with information, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 32201/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich mental health service ‘to close by 2021’

Stuart Richardson, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, has confirmed the closure of Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: NSFT

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Family still living in hotel a month after devastating house fire

A family left homeless after a house fire are still living in a hotel, a month after the blaze. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See inside Ipswich’s HUGE new climbing centre – complete with Europe’s highest dropslide

Children from Old Newton C of E Primary School in Suffolk who were treated to a soft launch day at the new Clip 'n Climb Centre in The Havens, Ipswich yesterday.. The centre opens this coming weekend. Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists