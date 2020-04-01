E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boys arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following police raid

PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 01 April 2020

The boys were arrested following a raid by police in Old Foundry Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The boys were arrested following a raid by police in Old Foundry Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police found around £2,000 and a stash of suspected class A drugs at an Ipswich town centre building.

Suffolk police raided a property in Old Foundry Road at noon on Tuesday, where they discovered the drugs, believed to be heroin, hidden in a toilet, as well as the cash.

You may also want to watch:

A vulnerable woman in her 30s was also found with her child, with police confirming appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place to support them.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have now been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/18965/20.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is this the friendliest street in Ipswich?

Residents of Cemetery Road have shown the benefits of community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following police raid

The boys were arrested following a raid by police in Old Foundry Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

On this day in Town’s history: anguish of Bent’s penalty miss against Chelsea

The top tier of the North Stand, in use for the first time, during the 0-0 draw against Chelsea on April 1, 2002. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Police issue CCTV image after alcohol stolen from petrol station

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a quantity of beer and wine was stolen from an Esso garage in Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24