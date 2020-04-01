Boys arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following police raid

The boys were arrested following a raid by police in Old Foundry Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police found around £2,000 and a stash of suspected class A drugs at an Ipswich town centre building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police raided a property in Old Foundry Road at noon on Tuesday, where they discovered the drugs, believed to be heroin, hidden in a toilet, as well as the cash.

You may also want to watch:

A vulnerable woman in her 30s was also found with her child, with police confirming appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place to support them.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have now been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/18965/20.