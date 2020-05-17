Line blocked at Ipswich and trains delayed due to over-running engineering works

Passengers are experiencing delays at Ipswich train station this morning after over-running engineering works have blocked some of the lines.

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge may be cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing problems at the Ipswich depot, which are expected to affect the line until midday.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Due to over-running engineering works at Ipswich some lines are blocked and we cannot get trains out from the depot, so some services have had to be cancelled.

“Network Rail engineers are working as quickly as they can to get it fixed.”

The delays were first reported by Greater Anglia at 10.05am with a number of services already cancelled.

Check the Greater Anglia journey check system here, to see which lines are affected.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey with Greater Anglia has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.