Gallery

A night out at the Railway pub in Days Gone By

A busy night at the Railway pub, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It’s been an exciting live music venue for the past 20 years and, despite a period of closure, it has continued to thrive in recent times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Railway Hotel in Foxhall Road, Ipswich in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Railway Hotel in Foxhall Road, Ipswich in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

But like so many venues across the county, the pandemic has taken its toll on the Railway pub – and last month its current landlords Steve and Sue Preston sadly announced it would not be reopening.

The pub in Foxhall Road is believed to date back to the 1860s and did have previous names. Of course, its gets its current title from the nearby Derby Road Station and railway to Felixstowe, and was at one time a hotel. The upstairs rooms served as a restaurant in the 1980s.

Our photo gallery comes from 1975 when it was a thriving local – packed with people every night. Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the venue to meet the regulars.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Serving customers keeps staff busy behind the bar at the Railway in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Serving customers keeps staff busy behind the bar at the Railway in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Railway pub, Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Railway pub, Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It's 45 years ago but do you recognise any of the regulars at the Railway in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED It's 45 years ago but do you recognise any of the regulars at the Railway in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Enjoying a great night out Picture: DAVID KINDRED Enjoying a great night out Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Lots of smiles at the Railway in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Lots of smiles at the Railway in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise anyone from the Railway pub, Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Do you recognise anyone from the Railway pub, Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch: