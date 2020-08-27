E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A night out at the Railway pub in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 September 2020

A busy night at the Railway pub, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A busy night at the Railway pub, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It’s been an exciting live music venue for the past 20 years and, despite a period of closure, it has continued to thrive in recent times.

The Railway Hotel in Foxhall Road, Ipswich in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Railway Hotel in Foxhall Road, Ipswich in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

But like so many venues across the county, the pandemic has taken its toll on the Railway pub – and last month its current landlords Steve and Sue Preston sadly announced it would not be reopening.

The pub in Foxhall Road is believed to date back to the 1860s and did have previous names. Of course, its gets its current title from the nearby Derby Road Station and railway to Felixstowe, and was at one time a hotel. The upstairs rooms served as a restaurant in the 1980s.

Our photo gallery comes from 1975 when it was a thriving local – packed with people every night. Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the venue to meet the regulars.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Serving customers keeps staff busy behind the bar at the Railway in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDServing customers keeps staff busy behind the bar at the Railway in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Railway pub, Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Railway pub, Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It's 45 years ago but do you recognise any of the regulars at the Railway in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDIt's 45 years ago but do you recognise any of the regulars at the Railway in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Enjoying a great night out Picture: DAVID KINDREDEnjoying a great night out Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Lots of smiles at the Railway in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDLots of smiles at the Railway in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise anyone from the Railway pub, Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you recognise anyone from the Railway pub, Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

