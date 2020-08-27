A night out at the Railway pub in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 September 2020
It’s been an exciting live music venue for the past 20 years and, despite a period of closure, it has continued to thrive in recent times.
But like so many venues across the county, the pandemic has taken its toll on the Railway pub – and last month its current landlords Steve and Sue Preston sadly announced it would not be reopening.
The pub in Foxhall Road is believed to date back to the 1860s and did have previous names. Of course, its gets its current title from the nearby Derby Road Station and railway to Felixstowe, and was at one time a hotel. The upstairs rooms served as a restaurant in the 1980s.
Our photo gallery comes from 1975 when it was a thriving local – packed with people every night. Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the venue to meet the regulars.
