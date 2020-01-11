E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Packed railway modeller's open day aims to promote hobby

PUBLISHED: 17:40 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 11 January 2020

Ipswich Railway Modellers Association held an open day on Saturday Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Ipswich Railway Modellers Association held an open day on Saturday Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Several hundred people attended a model railway event in Ipswich as organisers attempted to inspire future generations to take up the hobby.

Paul Morris said the hobby teaches a wide range of useful skills Picture: ELLA WILKINSONPaul Morris said the hobby teaches a wide range of useful skills Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Ipswich Railway Modellers Association (IRMA) hosted an open day on Saturday, with a series of high-quality models were showcased.

Paul Morris, IRMA publicity officer, estimated up to 300 people visited the event.

Mr Morris said railway modelling offers a range of benefits, with many of the skills - including carpentry and electronics - useful in other aspects of life.

IRMA host several open days throughout the year Picture: ELLA WILKINSONIRMA host several open days throughout the year Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

He said: "The fascination with railway modelling starts when you're young. There were a lot children at the event, which is really encouraging.

"The skills that you can learn extend beyond just a Hornby train set. It offers a great range of skills that you can apply to other parts of life.

"Thank you to everyone that came to the open day. Your support means a lot to the club."

