Ipswich Rainbows show Christmas spirit after buying £700 of gifts for less fortunate children

Children from the 1st Constable Rainbows pack in Ipswich have raised £700 to buy Christmas presents for the less fortunate Picture: JULIE TEMPLE JULIE TEMPLE

Girls at an Ipswich Rainbows pack have been showing the real spirit of Christmas this year, after using their hard-earned money to buy toys for less fortunate children.

The girls at 1st Constable Rainbows, who meet at St Margaret's Church, decided to hold a Remembrance Sunday lunch at the church hall in order to raise the money for their annual Christmas shopping trip.

Now in its 10th year, the pack would usually visit the Toys R Us store at Copdock to buy the must-have Christmas toys for boys and girls in the town whose families require the support of Families in Need food bank (FIND).

Toys included train sets, Hot Wheels tracks, LEGO kits and dolls.

Pack leader Helen Peck, 42, said: "These children really understand how important it is to give and spend so much time thinking about a child who isn't as fortunate as them.

"What makes this magical is the girls aren't shopping for themselves or their family and friends or even someone they know but a child, just like them, who perhaps might not otherwise get much at Christmas."

The children choose the toys themselves in the hope they better understand the gifts youngsters want - and spend the autumn term deliberating about what other children might be feeling or experiencing.

Mrs Peck has been organising the annual collection for the last 10 years and said the amount raised rises every single year, with this year's collection topping the previous record by at least £300.

She chose the charity after hearing about the work carried out by the food bank and its founder Maureen Reynel each year.

Mrs Peck added: "Maureen is the most amazing person in the world.

"The things her and her team go through every year are incredible, at this time of year they work on overdrive.

"In a world where we often hear about selfish endeavours it is lovely to see the next generation focusing and understanding the needs of others, acting to make a change and appreciating the joy of giving."

Those wishing to volunteer their time at the food bank in Braziers Wood Road can do so by calling Maureen on 01473 833351, or can make donations at participating supermarkets in Ipswich.