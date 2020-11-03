E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A driver being pursued by police nearly hit two pedestrians walking with a buggy

PUBLISHED: 17:17 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 03 November 2020

Two pedestrians were almost hit by a Volkswagen Polo during the police pursuit in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for help to find two pedestrians who narrowly avoided being hit by a car involved in a pursuit in Ipswich.

The near miss came after police requested a silver Volkswagen Polo to stop in Handford Road, which led to a pursuit through London Road and Ranelagh Road.

On entering Ranelagh Road, the car struck a kerb near Glasswells Retail Park and burst its tyre – next to two people who were walking along the path pushing a buggy.

The car then hit a stationary red Volvo V70 estate car, before four people exited the car and fled the scene – three towards McDonald’s and one back towards London Road.

Shortly afterwards, three 18-year-old men from Oldham and a 17-year-old girl from Ipswich were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. All have been released under investigation.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses – particularly the two people who were pushing the buggy.

A police spokesman said one was wearing a yellow coat, while the other wore a dark-coloured coat. No other details regarding their identity are known at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sentinel Team on 101, quoting reference 62045/20.

