Teenager released under investigation after Ipswich rape arrest
PUBLISHED: 17:31 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 16 August 2019
Will Jefford
A 19-year-old man has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park near Portman Road.
The woman, who had arranged to meet a man online, was allegedly raped during an attack in Alderman Park at approximately 3.40am on Thursday, August 15. The sexual assault was reported to police at around 4am.
The victim, who is in her 20s, told police she was grabbed and raped by a man in the park. The attacker then left the area.
A 19-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of rape. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any further information, to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the website, quoting crime number 37/48768/19.
