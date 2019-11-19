E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of Ipswich rape tells court: victim was a willing participant

PUBLISHED: 16:01 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 19 November 2019

Cumberland Towers off Norwich Road in Ipswich, close to where the alleged incident took place. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Cumberland Towers off Norwich Road in Ipswich, close to where the alleged incident took place. Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man accused of raping a woman in an Ipswich car park has claimed she was a willing participant in what took place.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Gheorghe Mihai said he and the alleged victim had kissed and she hadn't protested when he led her round a corner and undid his trousers.

"If she felt something was wrong she would have said something or reacted in some way," he said.

He said the woman had performed oral sex on him and he thought she was a willing participant in the sexual activity because of the way she had touched his body while they had been kissing.

"I felt it was reciprocal and that it came from myself and her," said Mihai who gave his evidence through an interpreter.

He said there had come a stage when he stopped the sexual activity because he felt ashamed because it was taking place in a public area.

Mihail said that at no time had the woman pushed him away or appeared unhappy about what was happening.

Gheorghe Mihai, 22, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 21, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and Robert Mihai, 18, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich have all denied raping and sexual assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

The court has heard the alleged victim, who was in her early 20s, had chatted to the three defendants after visiting a Tesco Express in St Matthew's Street and had walked along Norwich Road with them.

When they got near to Cumberland Towers, Gheorghe Mihai had allegedly pulled her into a small car park and kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

After the alleged attack by Gheorghe Mihai, Robert Mihai had allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her breasts and between the legs over her trousers.

During the alleged attack, Ciuca had acted as a look-out ready to alert his friends if anyone came down the street.

After his arrest, Mihai accepted that the alleged victim had performed oral sex on him but denied forcing her to do it.

Robert Mihai denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

The trial continues.

